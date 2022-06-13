KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city’s new police chief, Paul Noel, will be officially sworn in Monday, June 13. Noel will serve as the 27th Chief of the Knoxville Police Department.

“I’m excited for this tremendous opportunity to serve the people fo Knoxville,” Noel said in a video statement shared by the city early Monday. “Though I am new to Knoxville, I already feel a special bond to the city, the people who live here and the men and women who serve as members of the Knoxville Police Department.”

Noel also highlighted “four focus areas” that will help guide KPD:

Crime prevention

Community partnerships

Culture

Career Development

The swearing-in ceremony is happening at 10 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. A reception will be held in the auditorium lobby immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon had announced in April that Noel was chosen and would replace outgoing Eve Thomas, who announced her retirement in November 2021.

Noel most recently served as the Deputy Superintended of the New Orleans Police Department.

Noel began his law enforcement career in 1997, serving in various NOPD leadership positions including Criminal Investigation Division Commander, leader of the Sexual Assault Special Task Force, Chief of Field Operations and Chief of Detectives in addition to serving as Deputy Superintendent. Noel received a Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Loyola University New Orleans in 2009. He also attended the FBI National Academy, where he remains a regular guest lecturer.