Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (WATE) — Popular celebrity chef Paula Deen will visit Sevier County next week for a special book signing.

She is scheduled to visit Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen location at The Island in Pigeon Forge on Thursday, Feb. 10. The signing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Doors are set to open at 8 a.m. and the restaurant will hand out 250 meet-and-greet wristbands for guests to have a one-on-one experience with Paula Deen.

To receive a wristband guests must purchase an item from the Paula Deen Retail store located inside the restaurant.

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen opened their doors at the Island in Pigeon Forge in 2015 and serves meals to guests in a family-style setting