Payne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church encouraging the Austin-East community though prayer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East High School was top of mind during Sunday service at Payne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.

The service comes just days after an officer-involved shooting at the high school.

“We certainly want to pray for Austin-East and for our community and for this situation, for the Austin-East and Knoxville… that God will shed light in the darkness, that he will comfort our troubled heart” said Pastor Richard Brown.

A community-wide prayer meeting is also expected to start Tuesday at 6 p.m.