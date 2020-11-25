Pearl on Union permanently closes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular coffee shop in downtown Knoxville is closing its doors for good.

The owner of Pearl on Union said Wednesday the coffee shop is permanently shuttered. It had closed for maintenance last month.

The owner, Shaun Perish said that instead of reopening, their plan is to focus on the safety of their employees and on the other two businesses they own — Wild Love Bake House and Old City Java.