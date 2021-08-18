Pearls and Purses raises funds for Isaiah 117 House in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 100 people attended the Pearls and Purses fundraiser Wednesday at Faith Promise Church. The event, hosted by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, helped raise funds for the Isaiah 117 House in Anderson County.

Isaiah 117 House provides children who are taken into the Department of Children’s Services custody with a place where children can be greeted by friendly, caring staff who provide clean clothes, smiles, toys, and other needed items.

Ronda Paulson, founder and director of the nonprofit, shared her story at the fundraiser. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker emceed the event.