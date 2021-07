KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new pedestrian bridge is going up on the Denso campus in Maryville. The city says a stretch of Robert C Jackson Drive will close at 6 a.m. Sunday, July 18, so the bridge can be installed over the roadway.

The bridge will be between Denso manufacturing plants No. 1 and No. 2. The closure will last between eight and 10 hours.