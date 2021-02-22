Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on I-40 in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 48-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 Sunday night, according to Sevierville Police Department.

SPD reports that around 8:15 p.m., two people were walking eastbound on I-40 when one of them was struck by a 2020 Nissan Armada.

The woman who was struck died, and reportedly had no known address. Her identity is being withheld until family is notified.

The man who was walking with her was uninjured.

SPD says that the driver of the Armada was uninjured.

I-40 East was brought down to one lane until around 10:15 p.m. as crews responded to the scene and law enforcement investigated.

The investigation remains ongoing.