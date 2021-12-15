KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night on Interstate 40.

Knoxville Police officers check the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 near the Papermill Drive Exit on Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Knoxville.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. to I-40 eastbound near the Papermill Drive Exit in West Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department said crash reconstruction officers were still on scene two and a half hours later.

The crash shut down the busy roadway for some time. One lane has since been reopened.

UPDATE: Crash Reconstruction investigators are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Officers remain on scene at this time. One lane of travel has reopened on I-40 East. More information will be released when it becomes available. https://t.co/PAyPjXQtDK — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 16, 2021

