KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night on Interstate 40.
Officers were called around 8 p.m. to I-40 eastbound near the Papermill Drive Exit in West Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department said crash reconstruction officers were still on scene two and a half hours later.
The crash shut down the busy roadway for some time. One lane has since been reopened.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone