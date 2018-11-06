Local News

Pedestrian hit by car on N. Broadway and Chicago Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville police officers are investigating an incident involving a woman who was reportedly hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at N. Broadway Street and Chicago Avenue. 

She was taken in an ambulance to the hospital; no report yet on her current condition. She was conscious when paramedics were prepping her for the ambulance ride. 

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to find out more. Stay tuned for updates as they become available. 

