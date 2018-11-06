Pedestrian hit by car on N. Broadway and Chicago Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville police officers are investigating an incident involving a woman who was reportedly hit by a vehicle.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at N. Broadway Street and Chicago Avenue.
She was taken in an ambulance to the hospital; no report yet on her current condition. She was conscious when paramedics were prepping her for the ambulance ride.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to find out more. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
