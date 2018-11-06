Pedestrian hit by car on N. Broadway and Chicago Ave.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville police officers are investigating an incident involving a woman who was reportedly hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at N. Broadway Street and Chicago Avenue.

She was taken in an ambulance to the hospital; no report yet on her current condition. She was conscious when paramedics were prepping her for the ambulance ride.

