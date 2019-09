Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (WATE)- Just after 11 Friday night police were called to the Parkway at Jake Thomas Road in Pigeon Forge.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male laying in the roadway deceased. Police say he was struck by vehicle heading north.

Officers say the man attempted to cross the Parkway while the traffic signal at Jake Thomas Road was green. Police say the driver had the right of way.

The identity of the man killed has not been released yet.