KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Knoxville Police responded to the intersection of West Baxter Avenue and North Central Street near Holy Ghost Catholic Church just before 10:30 a.m. after a person was struck by vehicle.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew at the scene and are reporting that a man was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the injuries of the victim or what caused the accident. We will keep you updated as more information comes in.