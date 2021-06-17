Pedestrian struck twice, killed on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A female pedestrian was struck twice and killed early Thursday morning while attempting to cross Alcoa Highway.

At around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Knoxville Police officers responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway near Topside Road. Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe the pedestrian was attempting to cross Alcoa Highway when she was struck by a passenger vehicle. Then, a couple of seconds later, she was stuck by a second passenger vehicle.

The name of the deceased has not been released and the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.