Pedestrian struck twice, killed on Alcoa Highway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A female pedestrian was struck twice and killed early Thursday morning while attempting to cross Alcoa Highway.

At around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Knoxville Police officers responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway near Topside Road. Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe the pedestrian was attempting to cross Alcoa Highway when she was struck by a passenger vehicle. Then, a couple of seconds later, she was stuck by a second passenger vehicle.

The name of the deceased has not been released and the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter