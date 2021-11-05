LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency officials say one injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital after an incident involving a school bus early Friday morning in Campbell County.

Dispatch said a bus that services Campbell County Schools collided with a pedestrian near Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette just before 6 a.m. No children were aboard the bus at the time of the incident.

The injured person, who was not identified, was taken to the LaFollette Medical Center.

No further information was yet available.

