KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is preparing to launch its summer Lifelong Learning courses.

Welding for the Hobbyist is one of the college’s most popular classes. Students learn how to create decorative and functional pieces like tables, shelves, and garden art.

In this five-hour introductory class, students learn the different welding processes and how to cut and grind metal.

Grace Gish is a Pellissippi graduate turned instructor. She says she loves welding because you can create something from nothing. Teaching this course for the last two years she’s watched students take the materials and flourish.

Gish says she’s not surprised by how popular the class is in the community.

“In order to do welding, you have to have that equipment and to find those places that’s quite hard, right? So, this is an open area for that and it’s something people probably haven’t tried, and they always thought about it but that wasn’t a career option and so they are like now that we can, we’re going to,” said Gish.

Summer classes are offered on the first Saturday of June, July, and August. All supplies, equipment and safety gear are provided. The course is $135. Visit pstcc.edu/bcs for more information on registering for the class.