Pellissippi State moving to virtual graduation for fall commencement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State is canceling its in-person fall commencement ceremony.

The community college is instead planning on holding a virtual ceremony next month. The event will be streamed at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 on Pellissippi State’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

More than 800 students, including 303 summer graduates, will graduate. Students do not have to wear a cap and gown but can still order them for pictures and as part of the virtual commencement.