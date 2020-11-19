Pellissippi State moving to virtual graduation for fall commencement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State is canceling its in-person fall commencement ceremony.
The community college is instead planning on holding a virtual ceremony next month. The event will be streamed at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 on Pellissippi State’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
More than 800 students, including 303 summer graduates, will graduate. Students do not have to wear a cap and gown but can still order them for pictures and as part of the virtual commencement.
LATEST STORIES
- Tennessee lawmaker wears two masks as a COVID-19 precaution
- Lenoir City Boys & Girls Club receives $25,000 technology grant
- State reviewing Tennessee Education Assoc. letter to Gov. Lee calling for more protections in classrooms
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs loses free-throw contest, brings awareness to diabetes
- U.S. surpasses 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 as infections surge