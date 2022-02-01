KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College says the December cyberattack that caused an outage of the school’s website “may have resulted in the unauthorized access to, or acquisition of, some personal information of our former and current students, faculty, and staff.”

The community college issued an update Tuesday, Feb. 1, saying those who participated in the Tennessee Consortium for International Studies (TNCIS) programs are the ones at risk.

“Our investigation confirmed that the attacker had access to our Active Directory database, which includes first and last name; PSCC username; PSCC email address; office location and phone number; job title and department (if an employee); P number (a unique number assigned to each student and employee used only at PSCC and not used to sign documents); General user ID number (a long random string of numbers used only by PSCC in its Banner system); and PSCC account password (hashed),” the school says on its cyberattack website. “This was the only database to which access was confirmed. It is possible, however, that other personal data in our system could have been accessed.”

Students were left locked out of final exams Dec. 5-6 because of the ransomware attack. The school said less than a week later that some were receiving robocalls related to the attack.

Pellissippi State is working with law enforcement, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and federal authorities to learn more about the attack and increase security.

The school says those who think they may be affected by the attack should reset passwords, notify financial institutions of suspicious activity, file a police report if you think you’re experiencing identify fraud, and monitor you credit report.

The school is also operating a call center to answer questions. The call center will be operational beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 2. The phone number is 1-855-604-1808.