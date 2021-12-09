KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College says they’re experiencing harassment from robocalls and is warning others the calls may be coming to them. The college said law enforcement warned them to expect robocall harassment as they deal with the ransomware attack affecting their network.

They advise those who receive a robocall to contact Campus Police Chief Terry Crowe with the date and time in which you received the call, your phone number and the number that called you at 865-694-6646 or 865-694-6649.

The community college says virtual employee support will reopen on Thursday, and counseling services have been made available for employees. Students will be able to attend virtual student services on Zoom until 6 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 p.m. Friday.