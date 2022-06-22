KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennova Healthcare-North Knoxville Medical Center is using an artificial intelligence-based maternal-fetal early warning system called PeriWatch Vigilance to help with patient safety during labor and delivery.

“This new technology is an important resource to support maternal/fetal health and safe deliveries,” according to Stacy Wood, RN and director of women’s services.

“Every delivery is unique and the health and well-being of every mom and baby is our priority during childbirth,” said Jeanette Toney, M.D., obstetrician-gynecologist. “While most births happen without complication, there are some inherent risks in the delivery of a newborn. This new technology adds another layer of protection throughout the labor process to help our maternity team recognize, prevent and respond to avoidable complications.”

According to the news release, the medical center delivers more than 750 babies each year. The technology is used to pinpoint opportunities for overall improvement through pattern recognitions from multiple births.

The data received is recommended to help healthcare professionals develop protocols on safety during childbirth.

“By investing in this technology, Tennova Healthcare-North Knoxville Medical Center is making labor and delivery safer for mothers and babies,” said Colin McRae, chief executive officer of Tennova Healthcare-North Knoxville Medical Center. “Our physicians and nurses are highly skilled medical professionals and excellent caregivers and they appreciate the use of technology to support their work, especially when it helps keep our patients safe.”

For more information about the Tennova Healthcare-North Knoxville Medical Center childbirth services or to find a physician, visit tennovanorthknoxville.com/maternity-care-services or call 865-859-8000.