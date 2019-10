KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sherene Jacobs loves her Burlington neighborhood. It was after a meeting of the neighborhood association that she decided it needed something.

Jacobs opened Perk City coffee shop on Wednesday.

“I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “Everybody here has been so supportive in many different ways.”

The coffee shop in the 3200 block of Magnolia Ave. and offers coffee as well as karaoke, trivia and more.