KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was flown by Lifestar late Wednesday night to UT Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike in East Knox County.

Knox County Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Atkins Road. When they arrived they found a person trapped in the car. Paramedics began treating the person while they were still in the car.

One person was flown to UT Medical Center following a wreck Wednesday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of Tazwell Pike and Atkins Road.

As soon as the person was pulled from the vehicle, they were loaded into the Lifestar helicopter. The person was in serious condition with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.