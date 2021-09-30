KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person was hospitalized after being extricated from a wreck on I-75 South on Thursday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire.
Rural Metro Fire reports fire and Knox County Rescue crews responded to a car crash on I-75 South near the Raccoon Valley Exit. As they arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck the center barrier which made it flip and travel off the road.
One person had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
