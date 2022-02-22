EAGLETON VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting involving the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to BCSO spokesman Marian O’Briant, one person was shot around 1:45 p.m. on Wildwood Road near Reservoir Road in the Eagleton Village community. The person was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No officer’s were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have responded to the area to conduct an investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to seek alternate routes around the area as they work in the area. Wildwood Road is closed between Reservoir Road and Old Reservoir Road for an undetermined time period. The BCSO said it will provide an update when the roadway is reopened. The investigation is ongoing.