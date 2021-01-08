Person treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in West Knox County

Photo: Rural Metro Fire Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Knox County resident is safe following a kitchen fire.

Rural Metro Fire department responded around 3:45 p.m. Friday to the 11000 block of Wellesley Lane. When crews arrived smoke was coming from the roof and windows.

The occupant had already evacuated the home but was treated on-site for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters discovered the kitchen fire had extended into the attic. The fire was extinguished quickly and ventilated through the roof to reduce the amount of damage inside the house. 

Rural Metro Fire Department spokesman Jeff Bagwell said there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

