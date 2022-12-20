KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat local and good food.

Daddy Mac’s Down Home is the spot for some of the best barbeque, wings, burgers, and more. One item on their menu has received much popularity for its good tastes and uniqueness. The Salad Jar is for all salad lovers and is completely customizable to your liking.

Click here to see how they do it.

The restaurant is located in the popular Farragut shopping center, Turkey Creek, off Parkside Drive. The restaurant not only brings great food but also amazing music to the table throughout the week.

International pop artist and Grammy nominated singer, Gayle, is expected to perform at Daddy Mac’s in January 2023. Her song, “abcdefu,” has landed on the Billboard Global 200 list and is now up for a Grammy for Song of the Year.

Instagram/@Gayle

Locally owned and operated, Daddy Mac’s is named after owner, Dave McFarland’s grandfather, who he called “Daddy Mac”.



This is a great place for large parties for you and your families to make amazing memories. We have over 50 TV’s and are ready to host you for the big College Bowl game,” says owner Dave McFarland.



For more information and to make a reservation, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 288-0088.