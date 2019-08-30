Personnel file for officer involved in shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We obtained the personnel file for the officer who was part of the officer involved shooting earlier this week.

According to his file, Dylan Williams joined KPD as a recruit in Jan. 2014, and was promoted in 2017.

The only other thing his record shows is he took about one month of paid family and medical leave back in 2018. Williams is now on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure while officer involved shootings are investigated.

The shooting happening Monday night along Merchant drive. Police saying the initial call was for a hit and run, with a man then involved in a physical altercation with an officer.

33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap was killed. His death, prompting a rally and march; renewing the discussion over having KPD officers wear body cameras.

This week, Police Chief Eve Thomas saying she’s heard the community’s concerns, and will continue to evaluate them.

Mayor Madeline Rogero also saying the research into body cameras is still new, and urging thoughtfulness before investigating.