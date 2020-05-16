KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Animals across East Tennessee, hoping to find a forever home, and the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley have several animals up for adoption.
Saturday morning, Cera Smith gave us a look at one of their cutest available pets, Ronnie the cat.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH SOON: Top doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 16
- Knox County Health Department reports 55 active COVID-19 cases, 306 total
- Pet of the Weekend: Ronnie the cat
- Ober Gatlinburg announce its Aerial Tramway, mountain activities to open May 22
- Penguins ‘stir crazy’ without zoo visitors take field trip to Missouri art museum