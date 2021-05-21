Pete’s Restaurant celebrating 35 years

 KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pete’s Restaurant in downtown Knoxville is celebrating 35 years.

The restaurant was opened by Pete and Rita Natour on May 21, 1986, has become a staple in the city. However, Pete says he just needed a job.

“It was so weird I was applying for jobs everywhere and people were telling me I’m overqualified and I said I don’t know how that works I said I need a job. The best thing to do is to own your own business.”

Pete says he learned how to work hard from his father and grandfather.

