Pete’s Restaurant named Notable Diner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville favorite listed as one of Food Network’s Best Diners in the Country.

Pete’s Restaurant, right off of Union Avenue in downtown Knoxville, named the most notable diner in our state.

The diner tweeting out the good news this morning, saying they are proud to represent Tennessee.

The Food network went to all 50 states and chose the most notable diner in each state, and we are proud to tell you they chose us to represent Tennessee! Thank you for all your support! Please share and help us spread the word! https://t.co/hceojUSTvj — Pete's Restaurant (@PetesKnox) November 26, 2019

Pete’s has been a staple of Knoxville since it opened in 1986. Owner Pete Natour and his wife were just newlyweds at the time, and have built up a loyal following in the last 33 years.

Politicians and even celebrities often stopping in for a bite.

The diner is known for its southern breakfast and lunch options.