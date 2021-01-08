Petition to legalize open containers in Historic Market Square circulates online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a new petition to legalize open containers in the historic Market Square.
The petition is being spearheaded by local business owner Scott West. An open letter posted on ScruffyCity.com says the change would be good for the long-term and short-term, adding it’s easier to prevent the spread of COVID-19 outdoors.
Michel Hummel with Downtown Knoxville Alliance says an idea like this is nothing new as other Tennessee cities have areas where open containers are already allowed.
Want to view the petition? See below:
