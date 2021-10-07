KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center offers waived fee dog and cat adoptions to Knox County veterans through its partnership with Pets for Patriots.

This program works to pair veterans and active duty service members with a companion at no cost to them. It also contributes towards pet food and other basics as well as offering access to affordable veterinary care.

“The beauty of this program is pairing a pet who needs a little extra love with someone whose well-being is also going to be improved by this partnership,” said Amy Miller, Young-Williams’ marketing director.

To qualify, the pet needs to be at least 2 years old, have special needs, be homeless for 6 months or be a dog over 40 pounds. So far over 3,500 pets have been adopted through the program. Those who join the program will also receive discounted fees on the pet’s ongoing medical care from veterinary partners and receive a $150 ‘welcome home’ gift card to help purchase supplies for the new pet.

Pets for Patriots accepts applications from active, separated, and reserve military who live within 40 driving miles of one of their adoption partners, including Young-Williams. To apply for the program, click here.