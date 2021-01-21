Pets lost in West Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house fire Thursday afternoon was contained by firefighters to the garage and back of the structure; however, the pets that lived there did pass away.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded to the scene of a two-story home in the 900 block of Sunnydale Road in West Knox County around 4 p.m. where heavy fire in the garage and the back of the house could be seen upon arrival.

“A quick and aggressive attack was able to keep most of the fire damage to the garage and back of the house with heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house,” Rural Metro Fire stated in a release.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. But, all of the pets at the home died.

Rural Metro says the cause of the fire is under investigation.