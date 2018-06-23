Pets Without Parents closing on July 1; dozens of animals need homes Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Pets Without Parents in Sevierville announced in May that it would be closing on July 1. The shelter is now less than two weeks from closing, but is still home to dozens of animals who need to be adopted.

Derick Templeton with the shelter says there are about 45 cats and 25 dogs at the shelter who have only 10 days to be adopted or taken in by another rescue. Adoption fees are being waived, but applications will still need to be processed to make sure animals are going to a good home.

"It's just a never ending battle," said Templeton. "All of the staff that's currently here, they're working their hardest, their doing things on their free time to even get these animals out, to get them promoted, like I said they've been amazing."

Some of the animals, like Patch, have been at the shelter for almost a year.

"He is around two years old. He is a red tick hound mix. He is a very hyper boy and sweet."

With less than two weeks away from locking the doors, Templeton says he isn't sure what happens next for the animals who don't find homes.

"I'm hoping that there is going to be a facility that steps up," said Templeton. "There are rumors. There hasn't been a set shelter that's going to step in but there are rumors of other shelters around hopefully going to step in and pull the remaining of our animals and find them good adoptable homes in the future."

If you would like to adopt an animal or volunteer during the shelter's final days call (865) 286-9411 or visit the shelter at 901 Mize Ln, Sevierville, TN, 37862.