Pfizer responds to Knox County Health Department mistake, 975 vaccines thrown out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department made the public aware of a mistake that cost the county 976 Pfizer vaccines. The mistake, according to KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan, was made by an employee who believed a shipment of vaccines to be a box of dry ice and it was “disposed of.”

KCHD requested the state to investigate.

In a press conference Wednesday, Buchanan said boxes with the vaccine and boxes with dry ice are received on an alternating schedule and it is believed the boxed arrived out of order.

However, Thursday, a Pfizer spokesperson shared a statement with WATE 6 On Your Side that there was not an issue on the delivery end.

A spokesperson said they are aware of the incident.

This occurred after Pfizer safely delivered the vaccine within all specifications to the point of use facility, and the order was accepted.

Pfizer ships whatever order quantity a certain location asked for, and monitors the temperature and routes of the vaccines throughout the shipment process. Once the vaccines are received and accepted by the point of use facility, the facility is responsible for monitoring the temperature or location.

Pfizer has a 99.99% success rate in getting shippers containing our COVID-19 vaccine to their destination within all our prespecified parameters.

Pfizer Spokesperson, to WATE 6 On Your Side

A spokesperson for the East Tennessee Regional Health Office said there have not been any issues with misplaced vaccines reported in any of the 10 counties in the jurisdiction.

That includes Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Hamblen, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, and Sevier counties.

As of Feb. 9, 0.1% of total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been reported as wasted statewide, according to the regional health office spokesperson.

