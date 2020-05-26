Phase 2: Bowling alleys allowed to reopen, but not without some changes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bowling alleys are one of the venues allowed to reopen under Phase 2 of Knox County’s reopening plan, but not without a few changes.

Tuesday, bowlers waited eagerly for the doors of Strike and Spare on Western Avenue to open.

“I was here like 30 minutes early before it even opened,” said Devean Littlejohn, a youth league bowler. Devean says before the pandemic, he spent 3 to 4 days a week at the bowling alley.

Lisa Forester is also a league bowler and says she stood in line outside Strike and Spare before the doors opened.

“I couldn’t wait until 12 o’clock,” Forester said.

Strike and Spare will be implementing several changes to keep employees and customers safe.

“A lot of sanitizing, we have to ask a series of questions at the front counter and we have to let them know that there are sanitizing stations everywhere and stay 6 feet apart and just the social distancing, we’re all doing that,” said Strike and Spare General Manager Wendy Cox.

They will even be regulating how bowling balls are handled.

“We are actually going and getting a ball for them and handing it to them and they are only using that one ball,” Cox said.

In addition to cleaning, Strike and Spare is also spreading teams out to every other lane to keep space between parties. Each lane and all bowling balls will be sanitized after each group.

Phase 2 will continue for two weeks. The Knox County health department will assess the status of Phase 2 on June 12 and will make potential recommendations at that time.