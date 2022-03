KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christians around the world are practicing Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, including at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, which is the seat of the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville.

Lenten season is the 40-day period that leads up to Easter. The 40 days represent when Jesus Christ spent 40 days in the desert, fasting and praying. Most Christians fast, pray and attend scheduled masses during Lent.

Lent ends on Easter, which is Sunday, April 17.