KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A woman with multiple gunshot injuries was found dead in the parking of BJ's Food Mart on Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police said Thursday night.

Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Preliminary information from the scene suggests a man shot the woman in a dispute and fled on foot, according to police. An area search, however, that included a K-9 track, was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.