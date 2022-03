KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front covered East Tennessee in a blanket of snow early Saturday morning, only a day after many saw temperatures in the upper 60s.

If you have photos of snow in your area, send them to WATE by clicking here or email newsroom@WATE.com. Please provide your name, email address, a brief description, and location and you might see your photos below.

Snow falls early Saturday morning in Corryton. Credit: Tosha Brewster

Snow falls early Saturday morning in Corryton. Credit: Tosha Brewster

Snow falls early Saturday morning in Corryton. Credit: Tosha Brewster

Snow blankets the parking lot of WATE 6 On Your Side on Broadway on Saturday, March 12, 2022,in Knoxville. Credit: Angela Salvatore

Snow blankets the parking lot of WATE 6 On Your Side on Broadway on Saturday, March 12, 2022,in Knoxville. Credit: Angela Salvatore

Daisy plays in the snow Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the dog park in downtown Knoxville. Credit: Alison Coe

Snow along Central Street in downtown Knoxville on March 12, 2022. Credit: Alison Coe

Snow along Central Street in downtown Knoxville on March 12, 2022. Credit: Alison Coe

Daisy plays in the snow Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the dog park in downtown Knoxville. Credit: Alison Coe

Snow along Central Street in downtown Knoxville on March 12, 2022. Credit: Alison Coe

Snow along Central Street in downtown Knoxville on March 12, 2022. Credit: Alison Coe

Snow on a balcony in Farragut on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Credit: Emily LaPerch

Farragut got plenty of snow Saturday, March 12, 2022. Credit: Emily LaPerch

West Knoxville has 5 inches of snow. Credit: Bo Williams