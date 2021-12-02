FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales trotted into their first appearance in East Tennessee Wednesday at the JC Penney’s in Turkey Creek. Hundreds of people came to see the massive horses; eight were hitched to the bright red Budweiser carriage with two drivers and the Dalmatian dog sitting atop.

The process of unloading the carriage, horses, then getting them hitched up took about an hour as onlookers excitedly took photos and videos; some even clamoring onto the semi-trucks to get a better view of the horses (they were also told to get down by the Budweiser handlers).

Once the team was able to step off and make some laps around the parking lot, people were awed; some said they had traveled from other counties just to see the Budweiser Clydesdales. After the laps were done, people were able to see the horses up close and take photos.

Next up, the Budweiser Clydesdales team will be in Maryville, Gatlinburg and Knoxville.

The 8-horse team of Budweiser Clydesdales and a handler amid the crowd in Farragut on Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo: Melanie Vásquez Russell/WATE Digital)

The drivers and Budweiser Dalmatian with the 8-horse team of Budweiser Clydesdales amid the crowd in Farragut on Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo: Melanie Vásquez Russell/WATE Digital)

