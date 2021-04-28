PHOTOS: Demolition continues at the former East Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Demolition of the old East Town Mall continues as the structure is cleared to make way for an Amazon distribution center.

On Wednesday, an escalator to nowhere was visible. Past visitors might recall this area with the floor map of the University of Tennessee.

January 2020 April 2021

The site is expected to be up and running in 2022. A release from Amazon said the station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.

January 2020 April 2021

Meanwhile, an Alcoa fulfillment center is expected to be operational by mid-2022 and will create 800 full-time jobs with an average hourly wage of $15 with benefits.