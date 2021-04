Demolition of the former East Towne Mall/Knoxville Center begins Thursday, April 8, 2021. Source: David Killebrew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The former East Towne Mall/Knoxville Center is coming down.

Construction began last month to make way for an Amazon distribution center. The center is scheduled to open in 2022.

The center will fulfill deliveries from Amazon. A similar facility is being built in Alcoa.