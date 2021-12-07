KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Legion Post 2 hosted its annual Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday, which is the 80th anniversary of the “date which will live in infamy” when Imperial Japan attacked the United States.

A total of 2,043 service members and civilians were killed on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked the U.S. at Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii, prompting the U.S. to declare war and enter World War II.

On Friday President Joe Biden proclaimed Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings. Tuesday morning, he and his wife First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the WWII memorial park in Washington, D.C.

The Knoxville event was held in the rotunda at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery located at 5901 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville. The moment of silence at the beginning of the ceremony coincided with 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time.