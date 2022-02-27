KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Protestors gathered in Market Square Sunday to call for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and show support for the country.

The blue and yellow Ukrainian flag could be seen throughout the crowd in addition to signs calling for Russia and the war to be stopped. Many of the protestors are originally from Ukraine and have family and friends still in the country.

“My mom, as a matter of fact, she’s in Odessa right now. They are hiding under the buildings. It is absolutely awful. We have difficulties communicating with my mom because there is a very limited amount of Internet. The phones don’t work very well. She tried to escape Ukraine couple of days ago but situation on the boarder was so horrible that she couldn’t even get out,” said Olga Mallicoat who moved to the United States 15 years ago from Ukraine.

“Ukraine can fight Putin, Ukraine can fight this army, but we do need the international community. We cannot do it alone. Ukraine is such a smaller country compared to Russia and without international help our resources will be very, very limited.”

The situation in Ukraine has led to more than 368,000 Ukrainians being displaced according to the UN Refugee Agency. On Saturday, Ukraine’s health minister reported that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others had been wounded. It was unclear whether that figure included both military and civilian casualties.

Also on Sunday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by NATO powers. Amid this development, the office of Ukraine’s president said a delegation would meet with Russian officials on the Belarus border.