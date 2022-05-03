KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens gathered at the Howard H. Baker Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Knoxville to protest after a leaked draft opinion appeared to show the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The document was shared by Politico Monday evening and Chief Justice Robert confirmed its authenticity Tuesday. It was written by Justice Samuel Alito. In this opinion, Alito concludes Roe v Wade and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey have no grounding in the Constitution.

The leak shocked people on both sides of the aisle and Roberts has ordered an investigation to find out where the leak came from.

While Roberts confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion, he emphasized in a statement that it does not represent the court’s final opinion. “Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”