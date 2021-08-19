PHOTOS: Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021

(Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2021 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is happening Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Tennessee Theatre. Related events leading up to the ceremony will get underway Thursday.

The members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 are Debbie Brock (Veteran Player), Carol Callan (Contributor), Swin Cash (Player), Tamika Catchings (Player), Sue Donohoe (Contributor, Posthumously), Lauren Jackson (International Player), David Stern (Contributor, Posthumously) and Carol Stiff (Contributor).

Here are some photos of the museum honoring the people who have contributed to the sport through the years.

  • (Photo: WATE)
  • (Photo: WATE)
  • (Photo: WATE)
  • (Photo: WATE)
  • (Photo: WATE)
  • (Photo: WATE)
  • (Photo: WATE)
  • (Photo: WATE)

