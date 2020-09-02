PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville lion Upepo makes public debut

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenager.

Cody W. Lowe, 15, was last seen around 10 p.m. at his home last night, Sept. 1, according to the sheriff's Facebook page. He was last seen wearing a red Scott High hoody, blue shirt with Sesame Street characters on it, and was carrying a black backpack.