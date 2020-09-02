PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville lion Upepo makes public debut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Upepo, Zoo Knoxville’s newest addition, made his public debut in the Valley of the Kings habitat Wednesday.
The 5-year-old male African lion joined Zoo Knoxville in July from Wildlife Safari park in Winston, Oregon. His name is Swahili and means “wind.”
