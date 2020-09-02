PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville lion Upepo makes public debut

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Upepo, Zoo Knoxville’s newest addition, made his public debut in the Valley of the Kings habitat Wednesday.

Zoo Knoxville’s Upepo makes his public debut on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Valley of the Kings exhibit.

The 5-year-old male African lion joined Zoo Knoxville in July from Wildlife Safari park in Winston, Oregon. His name is Swahili and means “wind.”

  • African lion Upepo arrives at Zoo Knoxville Thursday July 16, 2020.
Photos from Upepo’s arrival on July 16, 2020, in Knoxville. Upepo, a 5-year-old male African lion, was brought to Knoxville from Wildlife Safari park in Winston, Oregon, as a recommendation of the African Lion Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter