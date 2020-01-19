Phyllis Wheatley YWCA hosts 25th annual Race against Racism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Phyllis Wheatley YWCA celebrated their 25th annual race against racism. It was a one-mile walk and 5k run honoring both the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the mission of the YWCA.

So the YWCA’s mission is eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. And diversity day race against racism event exemplifies exactly what we’re all about and we’re so proud to bring all the community together for this day every year.” said Alizza Punzalan-Randle, CEO of the YWCA.

Zachary Weisfeld was a participant in this year’s race and is also the president of Lucid Media which sponsored the event. He says he loves seeing the community come together.

“I love this event. It has so much energy and it’s so fun. It’s a tough time of year but the people that do come out you see them year after year and it’s just so fun to see everybody running together, walking together.” Weisfeld said.

Proceeds from the race go toward making sure the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley center continues to offer essential programs for the youth in the community.