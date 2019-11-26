Piano Project “Forever Home Celebration”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s phase two of the Piano Project in Knoxville.

Finding forever homes for pianos that were painted and have been placed in public places for the community to enjoy.

This project is the mission of jazz pianist Brian Clay, hoping to make music and art accessible to all instead of just tucked in galleries and concert halls.

Three colorful pianos were presented this fall, placed in Market Square, Krutch Park and near the Old City.

One of them now gifted to kids at Dogwood Elementary School, home to what Clay calls a thriving music program.

“To have elementary school kids jumping up and down for the opportunity to play a piano, that’s what this program is all about,” said Clay. “The plan is to donate them to community centers, schools, and nursing homes so they can have a forever home and continue to engage the community with art and music.”

This is just the first round of Clay’s Piano Project, he hopes to place at least five pianos out in public this spring.