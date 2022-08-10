KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pat Summitt Foundation is introducing a new fundraiser in 2022 using a popular rising sport.

The foundation is holding its inaugural Pickleball for Pat tournament in September. Since 2020, pickleball has seen a massive increase in players. From 2020 to 2021, the sport saw a 21% year-over-year increase according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

The Pickleball for Pat tournament will take place on September 10 and 11 at the Pavilion of Pickleball at Cedar Bluff Racquet Club. A private exhibition will be held on Sept. 9 with special guests like University of Tennessee Women’s Tennis Coach Alison Ojeda and professional pickleball player Tito Lladro.

All proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation’s annual research and caregiver grants. Since its founding, the foundation has awarded over $3 million to fight Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Those interested can register online at www.patsummitt.org/pickleball. To get information on event sponsorships to attend the private exhibition, email awaller@patsummitt.org.