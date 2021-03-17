Pigeon Forge cancels Music in the Mountains Spring Parade due to COVID-19 concerns

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism confirmed the 2021 Music in the Mountains Spring Parade will not take place.

The annual parade was scheduled to take place on Friday, April 30. Officials cite ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 as the reason for the cancellation.

The Music in the Mountains Spring Parade has taken place for more than 30 years, with Dolly Parton serving as the parade’s grand marshal. She was replaced by baseball hall of famer Cal Ripkin Jr. at the 2018 edition of the parade.