Pigeon Forge Fire Chief suspended following alcohol-involved incident

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pigeon Forge Fire Chief has been suspended for three days without pay according to City Manager Earlene Teaster. On July 5, Watson admitted that he drank an alcoholic beverage then responded to fire later that night.

His suspension was effective July 9-13. He will resume his responsibilities with the city on July 14. He is a 14-year veteran of the department.

“It is with great remorse and regret that I have disappointed my fellow firefighters, Pigeon Forge’s city management, our community, my friends and most especially, my family,” Watson said in response to the suspension.

He went on to say that he takes full responsibility and will work to rebuild the trust he jeopardized with “this lapse in judgment.”