Pigeon Forge Fire Chief suspended following alcohol-involved incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson

File (Photo via WATE)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pigeon Forge Fire Chief has been suspended for three days without pay according to City Manager Earlene Teaster. On July 5, Watson admitted that he drank an alcoholic beverage then responded to fire later that night.

His suspension was effective July 9-13. He will resume his responsibilities with the city on July 14. He is a 14-year veteran of the department.

“It is with great remorse and regret that I have disappointed my fellow firefighters, Pigeon Forge’s city management, our community, my friends and most especially, my family,” Watson said in response to the suspension.

He went on to say that he takes full responsibility and will work to rebuild the trust he jeopardized with “this lapse in judgment.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Nyrstar Mine releases statement following death at Knox County mine

Ginseng permit pause for Cherokee Nat'l Forest

Tennessee Marijuana Debate

Mitchell St. Copper Theft

Road closure to install pedestrian bridge

Wife & Daughter in "Facebook Murders" case ask for new trial